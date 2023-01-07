Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro play with the models of ‘Pinocchio’. MICHAEL TRAN (AFP)

A young man asked on Friday night at the Fanny’s bar, the bar of the Museum of the Film Academy, what was all the commotion about. “It’s a Netflix event. Three Mexican directors are coming, ”the waitress replied as she prepared a cocktail. Those three filmmakers were Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu, colleagues who share a homeland, obsession with death and recent years marked by successes. With seven Oscars under their belt between the three of them, the gathering turned Friday night into a major Hollywood event.

The evening began with a bit of nostalgia. Del Toro recalled The first photo of the three that went around the world. It was taken 16 years ago on the red carpet of the Oscars in February 2007. The Guadalajara-born filmmaker was nominated for The Pan’s Labyrinth and Iñárritu had received his first Best Director nomination for Babel. Both posed next to Cuarón. The friends’ career was taking off. They also did it as entrepreneurs with Cha Cha Chá, a company with which they helped produce and distribute five films. The family photo grew ten years later, in 2017, when the directors posed in Cannes with Salma Hayek, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Emmanuel Lubezki.

A lot has happened in these years. “Two marriages and 90 kilos later,” joked Del Toro, who along with Iñárritu returns to a new awards season. Both do it with films where they highlight their maturity as storytellers. The filmmaker from Guadalajara presents his adaptation of pinocchioa stop motion animation film where paternity stands out, a subject on which he has meditated after having lost both of his parents in the period since the premiere of the shape of water and his most recent film.

“There are a lot of people who are going to their biographies. We are in a moment of self-reflection, thinking about where we are going, ”said Del Toro, who will find out on Tuesday if he wins one of the three Golden Globes for which he is nominated. The director cited some recent films where his colleagues have looked back. Among them, Steven Spielberg in The FabelmansSam Mendes in the empire of light Y The time of Armageddonby James Gray.

Iñárritu is also promoting his most personal work. Bard has proven challenging for viewers who follow his work since he surprised with Loves Dogs at the start of the 21st century. Iñárritu once commented to the director of Rome what after doing Babel he felt the need to renew his film language. “I knew I needed to reinvent myself. I was sick of myself,” said the Oscar winner for birdman. The search for that new tool to communicate began with beautifula film starring Javier Bardem that took him to Spain and back to Spanish after filming in English 21 grams Y Babel. “My films are an X-ray of an emotional moment. Even if you deny or suppress it. That’s why I can’t watch these movies. I can’t see things I can’t remember because they represent a time in life. They have an intensity that sometimes you don’t recognize, ”she stated in the conversation.

Focused on what will be his streaming television debut and without a movie to promote in the current cycle, Alfonso Cuarón limited himself to serving only as a moderator. This much to the frustration of del Toro, who tried to ask a couple of questions that the director of Children of Man avoided at all costs. “I didn’t get the memo or what… Here it says the three friends and this bastard doesn’t speak,” joked Del Toro to the laughter of the David Geffen auditorium, which was completely full.

Cuarón has been the center of gravity of the three-way friendship for decades. He and del Toro discovered, several decades later, that they were in the same theater watching the same movies. Cuarón’s family, originally from Mexico City, spent the summer at Lake Chapala, a resort near Guadalajara. In those summer countries, the minors, without knowing each other, marveled at The Saint against vampire women, The werewolf Y melody.

Del Toro also recalled how he visited Cuarón at his house to tell him from beginning to end the plot of The Pan’s Labyrinth in front of a chicken broth. “At the end, we were both crying,” said the creator of hellboy, who this Friday has confessed to the audience that he is the voice of all the monsters that inhabit his filmography. From those that appear in Pacific Rim even the faun himself. “I have identified with them since I first saw Frankenstein. I thought ‘that’s my Jesus. That’s my saint,’” he added.

On another occasion, Cuarón, who had been making movies for years before filming Only with your partnercalled his friend one day to recommend that he see Loves Dogs. This was the first film by a man who had trained in advertising. Del Toro listened and believed that the debut of the then-called González Iñárritu was “a masterpiece” with 20 minutes to spare. So he called him to tell him. Trust soon blossomed in the relationship and del Toro flew from Austin, Texas, to Mexico to convince him to pull out the scissors and cut out much of the second story that forms the plot.

Despite the trajectories they have achieved, at night there was also talk of failure. “This morning they rejected a movie for me,” revealed Del Toro, who on January 24 will find out if his pinocchio an Oscar nominee. Bard it failed to be nominated for any Golden Globes. Netflix is ​​in the final stretch of the campaign for the nomination.

Iñárritu affirmed that the experience has given him enough courage “to raise his voice in the face of rejection.” He used as an example birdman, a film that studios turned down for two years before it was finally made (and won four Oscars in 2015). Bardo’s process was also uphill. He heard some no, but the need to do it was greater, so he began to finance it and thought of putting his house up for sale to achieve it. Before the streaming giant appeared, who has already given shelter to the three friends.

