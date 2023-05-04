The sale of Manchester United is expected to take place in the following days before the end of the season or at least before the summer transfer window formally opens. Except for surprise, everything indicates that it will be the state of Qatar, yes, the same owners of PSG although with different people at the head and being the managerial image those who take full control of the Red Devils group, in what is expected be the highest transfer in the history of football valued at six billion euros.
The objective is clear, once the purchase of the club is completed. The sheikhs will invest a huge amount of money in heavy signings that will allow the team to have options to win everything and end the drought in the Premier League and Champions League that they have suffered for many years. For this, the sheikhs would have three desired names on the table, all men from the French National Team.
The three dream signings of the following United owners are Kylian Mbappé, whom they consider that with a departure from PSG he can become the best in the world, but they do not want it to be within Real Madrid, but under the control of the same state from Qatar. In addition, they are considering making an offensive for Kingsley Coman, one of Bayern Munich’s best men, and in the same way there is interest in the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga, who with each passing day becomes a better player.
