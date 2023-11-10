América is going through a very sweet moment, the team from the country’s capital is at the top of the MX League and has in its hands the power to sign a historic semester for them, one where they manage to break the points record in a short and Furthermore, in fact the most important thing of the cycle, they win the local title, something they have not achieved for six years, a drought that the most winning club in the country cannot afford to experience.
Despite this great moment that the team from the country’s capital is experiencing, the América board considers that they have the potential to form an even more stellar squad than the one they already have, which is why, as we have informed you in 90min, they have several names of players who may arrive next summer, including foreign players, for which places must be freed, something on which they are already working within the nest.
Saúl Treviño Nájera anticipates that in addition to the sale of Cáceres, which is advanced and can be completed on this FIFA date, the América board considers that the time of Leo Suárez and Richard Sánchez should end at the end of the semester. The source assures that both are living their last games within the club, even though the Guaraní signed his renewal. The information ensures that there is another person not born in Mexico who could free up a place, but it is a name that will emerge at the end of the tournament.
