At the end of the year, the 35-year-old multi-functional Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Cariocawill finish his contract with Club Tigres UANL and most likely will finish his stage in the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
For this reason the statistical platform Statiskicks has given his three options of players similar to his statistical profile and under 28 years old.
One of the options would be Bernardo Parraa 19-year-old youth player who could compete for a place in the first team and who has a 77% similarity. Another option could be Arthur Meloyouth player of the Guildformer FC Barcelona player and current Juventus player who at 27 years old has not been able to establish himself in European football, the midfielder has an 85% similarity.
Finally, there is Mark Anthony of the Sao Paulowho at 24 years old has 76% similarity.
Carioca arrived in Mexican soccer in the summer of 2017 and since then has spent seven years in San Nicolás de los Garza where he has played 309 games, scoring six goals and giving 24 assists.
In addition, he has been part of six championships: three Liga MX titles, two Campeón de Campeones and one Concacaf Champions Cup.
