It often happens that reality exhausts its narrative resources and begins to draw inspiration from its own fiction. A particularly recurring paradox in matters of organized crime. Matteo Messina Denaro, the last great boss of Cosa Nostra, arrested on Monday in Palermo, was no exception. In the registration of the first address that the carabinieri located in Campobello di Mazara, just seven kilometers from the place where he was born and raised, they found a poster of the actor Marlon Brando in The Godfatherthe film by Francis Ford Coppola based on a novel by the American writer Mario Puzo, who found in the history of the Corleonese, the clan to which Messina Denaro belonged, all the narrative material. Not only was he the boss of Cosa Nostra, but he loved the aesthetics that he gave off.

Five days after the arrest of Castelvetrano’s godfather in a clinic in Palermo, in Sicily, where he was being treated for cancer, the police have found a third apartment that he used as support for his life as a fugitive. The investigation has already shown how he spent his last months in the town of Campobello de Mazara, just seven kilometers from his hometown. The third address found was also in the same town and confirms his ability to corrupt neighbors and satellites of the organization to give him cover as front men for all those homes.

The first building served as a home and in it, in addition to the Brando poster, luxury clothes, perfumes, food and some tablets of pills against sexual impotence were found. The owner was Andrea Bonafade, the person who recently gave him his identity and whom he used as a figurehead.

The second apartment, on the other hand, had a bunker that was used to hide important objects and information. The carabinieri they found abundant empty boxes that could have been used to store that documentation. The owner of that second property was Errico Risalvato, a man who in 2001 was investigated for mafia activity and later released, while his brother, Giovanni Risalvato, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for collaborating with the mafia, as reported. the local media.

The operation that culminated on Monday morning with the arrest of Messina Denaro was baptized as tramonto (sunset in Italian). It is the name of the poetry that Nadia Nencioni, a six-year-old girl murdered by a bomb that she ordered placed in Messina Denaro in 1993, left written three days before her death. For that attack she was sentenced to life imprisonment in addition to 20 other sentences for crimes of all kinds and some fifty homicides, such as the one in which he ordered the 12-year-old son of a repentant member of Cosa Nostra to be dissolved in acid, or the attacks that ended the lives of judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

The prosecution is now following the trail of the multimillion-dollar businesses of the Cosa Nostra boss and a fortune estimated at about 15 million dollars (about 13.8 million euros). But all the investigations are focused on arresting the collaborators who helped him hide during these years, which in police jargon is known as the mafia bourgeoisie.

Messina Denaro was transferred early Tuesday morning by helicopter from Palermo to a cell in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila (in the center of the country).

