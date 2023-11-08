It is true that in mathematical terms, Cruz Azul still has life ahead of the last day of Liga MX. However, the combinations for those from the capital of the country to get a place in the Play-In are almost miraculous, and it is not crazy to conclude that the failure of the machine is signed, something that is seen in such a way even within the club and for which the assembly of the team for 2024 is already being prepared.
More news on the transfer market
At 90min we have closely followed the future of the celestials for 2024 and as we have informed you, radical changes are yet to come. The first thing is to define the next coach of the La Noria team, with several names already on the table. In addition, the signing of important signings is expected, people who have validity within the Liga MX and the key position where the first signing could arrive is in goal.
ClaroSports confirms that changes in the celestial goal will come, it is a fact that at least Sebastián Jurado will leave his place within the machine. Thus, the board has 3 final names for which he will move his cards and play his resources, one of them, burning a spot for someone not born in Mexico for the goal. The alternatives listed are Camilo Vargas of the Atlas, Tiago Volpi from Toluca and Agustín Marchesin from Celta de Vigo but with every intention of leaving Europe this winter.
