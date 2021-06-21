After it has been disputed almost to complete the group stage of this Euro 2020, can be removed the first conclusions. And among those conclusions we find that of which selections they have earned the right to be considered favorites to win the tournament.
For me, the one that came with a sign not as bright as others but it has become the candidate number 1 is Italy. There was not so much talk about a Azzurra that carries 29 games in a row without losing and 11 without conceding a goal. The dynamics in the team is very good, they have very clear ideas and also they have won their 3 games with great solvency. I said, personally they are my favorites.
Almost on par with the transalpinos would include a couple more teams. The first one is Belgium. He has also won his two matches, the first with a lot of solvency, and it is also one of the teams with the most fit men of the moment. They were already third in the last World Cup, they arrived as favorites and although Hazard it’s not like before, have three players like Courtois, Lukaku and De Bruyne is a plus.
Also I put France on this step. Yes it is true that against Hungary they punctured, but they continue group winners and against Portugal are favorites to win and hold position. Also, I think has the best team in the tournament, with a spectacular staff. You take it wherever you take it, they are all world cracks, and that in a competition of these characteristics …
On the next step right now there would be three teams. One is England. He does not convince with his game, but as with France, its staff is from another planet. Another is Germany, which showed a spectacular solvency and pace of play against Portugal (4-2). And the other would be Holland. It is, like Italy, another of those selections that has been ‘regenerating’ after a few hard years and you have arrived here in good shape. At the moment he has won his two games, so watch out.
Regarding the disappointments among favorites, today the largest of them is Spain. Two points in two affordable games hang that poster. Portugal is not that it has shone either a lot, with a victory suffered before Hungary (0-3) and a clear defeat against GermanyOf course, they are the current champions and in the previous edition as well they classified themselves suffering.
Finally, I also hoped that Croatia, current runner-up in the world, will take more than 1 point with only 1 match remaining to close the group stage. At the moment, none of those three have lived up to expectations, but this is not how it begins, but how it ends.
