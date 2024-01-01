This year, 2023, which is already ending, has been the year of explosion for Jude Bellingham, who at just 20 years old went from being a promise in world football to one of the biggest stars on the planet, and a figure for Real Madrid in Spain, which led to being crowned as the Golden Boy for best young player in the world.
Bellingham's 2023 was impressive, which led him to win the Golden Boy with 97% of the votes, the highest amount in the history of the votes, along with those that Kylian Mbappé received in 2017.
Although there is almost a year left to meet the GB of 2024, since it is delivered in December, we will review who they will be for 90Min the candidates to win the prize. We also highlight and will not fail to mention Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion, João Neves from Benfica, Lamine Yamal from Barcelona and Warren Zaïre-Emery, from PSG.
2023 has been the consecration of the young man who on July 21, 2024, when he turns 18, will officially be a Real Madrid player, so his expectations are very high. The 17-year-old boy, scorer of the goal with which Palmeiras became champion, surpasses the scoring records of great Brazilian stars with his age.
“Arda Güler. It is a phenomenon, we see it in training and we are amazed”Bellingham said about his teammate at Real Madrid. The young Turkish star has not yet been able to make his debut for Real Madrid, but the showcase offered by the team from the Spanish capital is basically unmatched.
Vítor Roque already wears the colors of FC Barcelona, becoming one of the reinforcements with the greatest potential in recent years. After paying 30 million dollars for his signing six months ago and with the possibility of having to spend another 31 extra dollars on variables, the 18-year-old forward who has just broken it at Athletico Paranaense brings with him a lot of expectations for his performance in the ” Furacao” and in the youth teams of the Brazilian national team. If he fulfills what he has been exhibiting, he could be a great candidate for the award.
