The three deputies expelled from Vox will vote against the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia, as stated by Juan José Liarte at the gates of the Regional Assembly. The vote will take place this Thursday and, after this last movement, everything seems to indicate that the initiative of PSOE and Cs will not go ahead and Fernando López Miras will continue to be the president of the Community.

In the press conference after the first session of the debate, Liarte acknowledged that His priority option was “that proposal made by the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, to advance in the reunification of the center right ». Therefore, he asked Fernando López Miras to lead this initiative in the Region of Murcia. Nevertheless, he warned the popular that “words and promises are no longer valid”Rather, it requires “unequivocal acts” that progress is to be made in that unity.

Regarding the program presented by the candidate for the presidency, Ana Martínez Vidal, the spokesperson for the free deputies of Vox assured at first that there was «a significant volume of aspects on which we agreed», Although in the end they will not even negotiate.

Liarte, who initially hinted at conversations with the PSOEwill ultimately not be carried out. He did confirm to THE TRUTH that he has received “a piece of paper” from the Popular Party, on which he said he would negotiate this afternoon.