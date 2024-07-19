Achilles Serdan, Chih.- The three people executed this afternoon outside Cereso 1, in Aquiles Serdán, have already been identified by the authorities, who confirmed that one of them was a recently released inmate and two others were Municipal Police officers.

The inmate was identified as Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol,” while the slain police officers responded to the names of Martín Eduardo González López and Javier Guillermo Renbao Pompa, both 25 years old.

According to unofficial reports, the execution was ordered by a criminal leader linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“El Largo” was arrested in 2018, when he was identified as the leader of the criminal group Gente Nueva, after the death of Manuel Arzola Campos alias “Don Meny”, shot down in July of the same year in the capital.