Diego Lainez has open market days ahead to define his future. The Mexican is clear that he does not count for Sporting Braga despite continuing to work with the Portuguese team and knows that Betis will not welcome him with open arms. Therefore, it is a fact that starting in February he will join a new team and everything indicates that the most viable at this point in his career is to return to Mexico with the UANL Tigers or bet on MLS.
Right now, in the two possible destinations mentioned, clubs are considering paying 7 million dollars for his transfer and two more in his salary per year, a fact that attracts his representative team and Betis, who are pressing him to take one of these options. . But Diego still has the thorn of fulfilling within Europe and seeks accommodation in the old continent, having three teams on the table that would accept his loan.
Two teams from LaLiga, Getafe and Almería, both with options to be relegated and a team from the second in Spain, Granada with many options to be promoted, are interested in reinforcing their attack with the arrival of the Mexican for a period of 6 months. , with the understanding that he will only accept if there is no compensation for Betis and they do not have to pay more than 50% of the Mexican’s salary. Diego knows these routes and they attract him, but his agents and the Betis team recommend a definitive sale to Mexico or the United States.
