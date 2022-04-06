In an even duel, Boca Juniors fell 2-0 to Deportivo Cali in the debut of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. Next, we review the 2 hits and 3 errors from the squad led by Sebastián Battaglia in Colombia.
The Xeneize had a devastating start in Colombia: he projected laterals -we are talking about Advíncula and Fabra-, Zeballos was on fire and Benedetto with great precision for downloads. It was time to open the game, Cali was asleep.
After some absent games, Romero reappeared for the debut in the Copa Libertadores and showed that -when he wants- It is a nightmare for rivals and a guarantee for his teammates..
The Paraguayan delivered key passes, dribbled, delivered all the long balls perfectly (8/8) and got close to the midfielders to help defensively. The goalkeeper of Cali lacked to prove. It’s crack.
When the party was in a moment of hubbub, of pure transitions, Boca did not seek to withdraw to order defensively and continued to make incredible wear to show their dominance in someone else’s house.
This ended up marking a sad debut in Cali: through a stopped ball, Boca fell and was left empty-handed. Not losing is also useful, and more so away from home. bath of humility for him Xeneize already.
Despite the fact that in the first 15 minutes Boca was strong on the offensive side, it had incredible shortcomings that could have cost it dearly. The Gutierrez sidewho never entered the visual of the visiting defense, and Rossi’s goof They were incredible actions. The rival had little and nothing technically but they would be memes.
Between the two defensive lines of Boca, Theo Gutierrez He moved freely during the minutes he was on the court. He controlled the time of the match, was encouraged to throw a tunnel and enabled his teammates at times. Campuzano is still looking for him.
#errors #successes #Boca #Juniors #Deportivo #Cali #debut #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply