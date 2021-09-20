Barcelona saved a point in the final minutes after going the whole game behind on the scoreboard due to an early goal from Granada. The culés tried it again and again, but without clarity or symptoms of being able to take the victory.
The Blaugranas have had better games, but also worse. There are two successes to highlight:
Barcelona felt the blow of Granada’s initial goal, but did not want to be left behind and fought to take the game forward. The culés advanced lines and dominated during all the encounter in rival field.
We can’t just look at the grass. Football is lived in the stands and Barcelona has managed to convey to the fans that they need their support more than ever. The culers they cheered throughout the game and applauded their team’s every action, regardless of the result.
However, these have been clouded by the more pronounced errors:
The game was conditioned by the first two minutes. Barcelona was on Monday, it was thought that it was a day off, and did not jump into the concentration camp. He paid dearly for it. Barely a minute and a half of the game had passed when Escudero crossed and Duarte finished off with his head at the far post to overtake the Nasrid.
We have not lied to you in the successes. Barcelona advanced lines and began to harass their rival, but did not find spaces or ideas to arrive clearly. The solution was the centers to the area, one after another, too many without a finisher.
Barcelona needs a goal. The culés prowled the area over and over again, but they failed to send the ball between the three sticks twice. In fact, it was also difficult for them at some point in the game to find shooting situations on goal. Without effectiveness, there will be no victories.
