These are the three errors and two successes of Guadalajara in the game:

The striker arrived as a reinforcement to Guadalajara to be the solution to the lack of goals and after weeks of negotiations and others, he was finally able to debut in the League, but surely it was not what he expected.

When the match was tied 1-1, the attacker was sent onto the pitch in the 62nd minute and at 74′, he could have made his debut with a goal, since Vega he made a great play on the right side to enter the area and take a diagonal that he did connect Ormenobut he sent it to the humanity of the Colombian kevin balantalosing his chance.

Likewise, at 85′, the ex of Puebla committed a penalty that decided to sanction the VARafter seeing how he pulled the Uruguayan Enzo Martinez during a free kick, causing mario osuna appeared to make it 2-2 and the rojiblanca victory escaped once again.

IN THE LAST MINUTES! 💔🙃 Santiago Ormeño committed a penalty and Chivas drew 2-2 with Querétaro. Pérez Bouquet and Vega were the scorers. pic.twitter.com/07RlEp4dAz – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) July 28, 2022

Despite being among the best defenses of the semester, Chivas has the serious problem of not knowing how to hold the markers, something that also happened to him against Santos Laguna and this Wednesday repeated.

Despite the attacks from Querétaro, the Flock was able to go to the front through Perez Bouquet after a great play Vegahowever, just at the last minute of the first part Nahuelpan spoiled the party after poor coverage.

Already in the plugin, Vega put the team up again, but with five minutes to win, the penalty came from Ormeno on Enzowhich left osuna as the savior of roosters.

The closures of the team from Guadalajara have been bad and if they don’t improve it, they can quickly be eliminated from the semester.

removing to Vega, Jimenez, Perez Bouquet, Ruben Gonzalez Y Pavel Perezthe latter entering the complement as a change, the rest of the team continues to leave much to be desired, as they look out of rhythm or simply go unnoticed.

Just three minutes Jesus Gonzalez had to open the scoring by connecting a cross from Vega in the area, but sent the ball out, while in the goal of the Queretaro and other shots, the defensive back looked bad, Jesus Chiquete missed the mark Nahuelpan, Gilberto Sepulveda had impressions and Hiram Wed he did not order his companions.

Fernando Beltran intervened little, Alan Mozo commanded few relevant centers, the guy left many spaces to join the attack, Ormeno committed a penalty in the most ridiculous way that cost adding three, in addition Robert Alvarado It is still far from being in its best version.

Definitely, not everything is the technician’s fault Richard Chainwho continues to falter in his position because his pupils are not one hundred percent focused.

Seeing how Chiquete Orozco arrives 2 hours late to the mark & ​​that Hiram Mier doesn’t even care about jumping and rejecting the center… I think it’s time to see @pollobv The chicken may have technical limitations, but it is not going to stay watching how they head it… Mier case. – Red and White Passion (@PasionRojiblan6) July 28, 2022

The reality is that if it weren’t for the goalkeeper, perhaps Guadalajara would have left the field of corregidor with a painful defeat because he had several successful interventions.

At 12 ‘he saved a low shot from the Argentine David Barbonasuccessfully bailed on an arrival of Angel Sepulveda and he said no to the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan in a header, all that in the first half, without forgetting that he also prevented a goal from kevin escamilla before he VAR decided to mark the maximum penalty.

Many fans questioned having the wow as a starter, but at least he has responded in recent times and in terms of goals, he could do little.

GOALKEEPER! Miguel Jiménez had a brutal match. The goalkeeper thing @Chivas It was crucial not to take the defeat. Here are their numbers in Querétaro: pic.twitter.com/QNdG7tjnaX – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 28, 2022

It seems that the bitter experience lived before Lion He left an apprenticeship in the Herd, because this time they let an expert in the attack collect it.

After the failure of Christian Calderon versus the beasthow hard it was to let go of victory, Gru took the ball with total decision, even when Ormeno I had asked to collect it, being the best decision.

At the time of charging, the national team deceived Tony Rodriguez to give the team hope for a win.