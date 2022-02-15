The first assault of the tie between PSG and Real Madrid has already been consumed. The French team was superior during the 90 minutes but Ancelotti’s team knew how to suffer and withstood the onslaught of the French team. The superiority of PSG was not reflected in the scoreboard and the best thing for Madrid is that a tie that could have been resolved in the first leg reaches the Santiago Bernabéu completely open despite losing 1-0 with a goal from Mbappé.
Anceloltti’s team showed one of their grayest versions without disturbing or approaching the Donnarumma area, but in defense they shone and that is what allowed them to leave Paris alive. Without a doubt, the best thing about Madrid’s game was the result and the fact that they made it to the second leg alive.
On March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu it will be the second assault.
hits
Defending
PSG jumped into the Parc des Princes ready to show who’s in charge and dominated a good part of the game. Madrid withstood the onslaught of the French team and at no time did they collapse or get nervous or lose concentration or despair. As the minutes went by, the intensity of the PSG players decreased and Ancelotti’s men took advantage of the few opportunities they had to run and look for the counterattack.
Despite the French dominance, the team did not fall apart and both Vinicius and Asensio were generous and attentive in helping Mendy and Carvajal. Alaba and Militao did not have an easy night and they ended up solving it with flying colours, especially the Brazilian although they could do nothing to stop Mbappé from scoring.
Thibaut Courtois
Once again, the Belgian goalkeeper put on his superhero cape to keep his team alive in the match and in the tie. Courtois made two of those saves that are worth as much as scoring a goal and saved a penalty from Leo Messi.
If it wasn’t for him, Madrid could have come out of the Parc des Princes thrashed.
Mistakes
Lack of ideas on the field
During the first half Kroos and Modric were completely missing, the PSG interiors marked the two Madrid players well and without them the white team neither has the ball nor makes plays.
Faced with this situation, Ancelotti was unable to relocate his players on the field and Madrid handed the ball and control of the game over to PSG without opposition. Without Kroos and without Modric, Madrid’s game did not exist beyond some leadership.
Lost the ball
Madrid was unrecognizable in the Parc des Princes to the point that players like Kroos or Modric lost balls that are not only unusual for them, but were dangerous for the team since PSG players, if they recover, go out like bullets towards the opposite goal and that’s what happened.
Despite the fact that Madrid lost balls in compromised areas of the field, fortunately they did not have to suffer great damage.
The changes
Ancelotti’s changes came late, as is usual for the Italian. Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo came on for Carvajal and Asensio so the scheme remained the same, in 81 Hazard and Modric came on, and in 87 Bale. With such little time, the changes had no effect on Madrid. Only Rodrygo made a move worth remembering.
The match asked Madrid for a fourth midfielder with legs but there was no variation or alternative to the approach that the Italian took from the start. Ancelotti’s magic wand is starting to lose power.
