Cruz Azul fell this Sunday against Toluca in a match corresponding to day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. The sky-blue team, led by Diego Aguirre, added its fourth loss of the season and fell to 15th place in the general table, only above Querétaro, Chivas de Guadalajara and FC Juárez.
The mistakes
amazing fails
The Celestial Machine is not experiencing its best moment, this is evident. The departure of Santiago Giménez impacted offensive productivity, but what we saw in the Azteca Stadium has no name. Gonzalo Carneiro, Uriel Antuna and Ángel Romero gave a recital of what a striker should not do. The show given by the Cruz Azul attackers against Toluca was embarrassing and inexplicable.
defensive fragility
Cruz Azul has a terrible record in the Apertura 2022. Together with León and Querétaro they have the worst defenses in the championship. The three teams have allowed 16 goals in eight games. The cement workers do not find the formula to have solidity in the background. The arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori is the great bet to improve in this department. Will ‘El Mellizo’ be able to meet the challenge or will he catch the level of his teammates?
poor signings
The celestial directive has not had luck with its reinforcements so far. Alonso Escoboza had his first minutes of the tournament and did not show great things. Carlos Rotondi showed more things this weekend, but in general he still does not justify his arrival at the cement club. Gonzalo Carneiro has been eager, but with little talent in the boots.
the hits
Ramiro Funes Mori
The Argentine central defender made his debut in an almost unbeatable way: with a goal. ‘El Mellizo’ is a top-class player who spent a long time in European football. He is called to be the great leader of Cruz Azul’s defense and help correct the terrible performance of the defensive line.
Rodrigo Huesca
Cruz Azul’s forward can’t find a way to create danger. Neither Uriel Antuna nor Christian Tabó nor Ángel Romero nor Gonzalo Carneiro nor Iván Morales have managed to be the player who makes a difference up front. In this sense, the youthful Rodrigo Huescas, who almost went free to Europe this summer market, showed the way.
Beyond the goal, the youth showed intensity, desire and criteria. Diego Aguirre must give more minutes to this element.
