Adama Traore
Adama Traoré said goodbye to the Camp Nou with two goals against in which he appeared in the photo. More misfortune than wrongdoing. In the offensive plot, which is what concerns him, he was quite successful, especially in dribbling. It was not the best day for him in general.
defensive passivity
Except, as usual, Ronald Araújo, the rest of Barcelona’s defenders were at a very poor level. More due to lack of desire than anything else. The team was not too focused on defense throughout the match.
lack of chances
It doesn’t usually happen, but today Barça created a number of chances well below what is acceptable. Perhaps the blame lies with the insignificance of the scoreboard for the team, but even so, the level offered inside the area was very poor.
frekie stay
The Dutchman is a scandalous player. He is surely the most inspired of Barça today. Xavi has already said that he thinks he’s a beastly footballer, and it’s that when he has the day, Frenkie is one of the most important players on the team. If the economic situation allows it, it is impossible for Barcelona to sell it.
The season is finally over
More than a success, it is good news. One of the worst seasons in Barcelona’s recent history has come to an end. Messi’s goodbye has been even harder than many could imagine. He now has to rest and come back with more strength so that the next season is different from the beginning.
#errors #successes #Barcelona #game #season #Villarreal
Leave a Reply