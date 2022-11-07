Three parties within the coalition government (PSOE, IU, Podemos) result in three voices, with the complement of the Catalan voice, represented by En Comú Podem, and a vice president with her own profile. High-content discrepancies arise every day, but the chances of the government breaking up are practically nil. Pedro Sánchez will strive for the smooth running of his cabinet, without slights or provocations, but he will not give in to what he thinks is far from his project. United We Can, for its part, accumulates arguments for when the time comes for the electoral dispute with the PSOE. The permanent communication between Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz cushions the consequences of the clashes. This is how it is until now, although, in the meantime, Podemos has revived the warnings to Díaz that a leader without a party will not go far.

One and the other are needed. The big decisions that Sánchez wants to make will not be questioned and all his attention will be focused on promoting debates, inside and outside of Spain, that translate into measures that benefit the country in the midst of a crisis with unpredictable consequences. But the visions of the two parties have again distanced themselves. The anger in United We Can for the blockade in laws such as Housing, jaw and trans is superlative, and will confront the socialists for their failure to create an investigation commission on the tragedy of the Melilla fence. Socialists cling to the fact that everything was correct; there was nothing irregular. Viewing the images released by the BBC opened a crack in the coalition government. The spokesman for En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, immediately demanded an investigation commission, but not many hours later he pointed out that, despite this deep discrepancy, there were many more points of union than disagreement. That’s the way things are.

Budgets is one of the projects that unite them; the probable increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage (perhaps twice more until the end of the legislature), together with far-reaching economic measures and the maintenance of social dialogue are pillars that unite the Government. From this it is ensured that the dialogue with the CEOE remains completely open, through the second vice president and Minister of Labor, despite the fact that no major agreements can be announced.

The call CC OO and UGT of the past day 3 against the bosses has not affected the dialogue with the Government. This protest has a singularity: a call of the unions specifically against them is not remembered, since all have been against the Governments, of all signs. The salary increase is essential to avoid social conflict that, in addition, mitigates the risk of recession, according to the union version

There is a lot to do to break and today, like a year ago and like two years ago, when the fires broke out in the coalition, there is great interest in putting them out. In the first stage, the fire chiefs were Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias; since the departure of the latter, the role is played by Yolanda Díaz.

In sectors of the PSOE, the break with Podemos does not cause special concern. We can know. Even more so when the PP’s line of attack against Sánchez is based on the ideological nature of Podemos and its external partners. The differences between the partners in laws of great symbolism do not affect the potential socialist electorate equally, according to the cold vision of interlocutors of this last party. Without categorical conclusions, the truth is that the PSOE is on an upward path, although very slowly, while United We Can decrease, although not in a striking way, according to the 40dB study. for EL PAÍS and LA SER.

The Housing Law does affect voters who are competing for parties on the left. If there is no agreement, which is not even in sight right now, United We Can claim to be the only defender of capping rental prices. Sánchez has not hesitated to slow down the speed with which the Trans law was going. To a large extent, he attends to the content that came out of the Ministry of Equality directed by Irene Montero, but they have convinced him from their ranks that legal guarantees must be assessed. The same occurs with the Citizen Security Law, or gag law, to the outrage of Podemos and the partners on the left of the parliamentary arch. In the Government they do not undertake to advance deadlines, which casts doubt on their approval before the dissolution of the Cortes.

No issue that Sánchez is engaged in will be left parked, almost all related to the economy. In the Government, the word uncertainty is kept in capital letters. Sánchez will not encourage the brawl with Podemos, but he will not move away from his ambitious plans. In the PSOE they maintain that if there is a rupture, Podemos will be the one to break. Although Pablo Iglesias vindicates his party against “the domesticated left”, the convenience of being in the Government was made implicit yesterday by the Minister of Equality, also to highlight the usefulness of Podemos. “We get what we want.” Yes, from the Council of Ministers.