Club América has yet to rebound in the Apertura 2023 tournament and it is once again, being locals, that they drew 1-1 against Club León, which continues to leave the azulcremas fans dissatisfied with the performance of the team led by andre jardine.
As if that were not enough, for their next commitment on date 7 against the Cruz Azul Football Club they will have at least three casualties in the defensive zone that could affect their performance on the pitch.
In addition to the obvious absence of Alexander Zendejas due to an overload already confirmed by Andre Jardine, the Eagles will not have two defenders: sebastian caceres and Nestor Araujoas well as Kevin Alvarezafter being sanctioned with a red card against the Panzas Verdes.
“Cáceres could also return with a nose protection; Zendejas’ injury doesn’t worry me, I think it’s because of the workload”, assured the Brazilian coach.
Regarding the presence of Araujothe coach did not share any update, because beyond his knee injury and the recovery process, it is known that Araujo I already had my bags packed to leave for Greece with the team he leads Matias Almeyda, AEK Athens.
If it is not an over-requirement in zendejas and neither count on caceres For reasons of instability, América would face an incomplete Cruz Azul, since only its goal and forward would not have injured and unavailable elements.
In this situation, garden could have to resort to elements of the quarry especially in the defensive sector.
