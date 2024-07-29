He real Madrid faces a challenge in its defensive line ahead of the 2024/25 season. After letting Rafa Marín go to Napoli and not having secured the signing of Leny Yoro, the club finds itself in a difficult situation.
The slow recovery of David Alaba and the departure of Nacho Fernández have left the team’s defence in a vulnerable position. Given this situation, Los Merengues are obliged to sign a central defender this transfer window.
Although there is a good chance that the club will not end up signing a new central defender and will opt to rely on Jesús Vallejo and youth players Joan Martínez and Jacobo Ramón, both European U19 champions with Spain, Real Madrid’s sporting management are seriously considering three signing options: William Saliba, Aymeric Laporte and Cristian “Cuti” Romero. Below, we analyse each of these options.
Currently at Arsenal, William Saliba is one of the most promising young talents in European football. At just 23, Saliba has shown a maturity and defensive solidity that has earned him recognition in the Premier League. His ability to read the game, coupled with his speed and ability in one-on-one duels, make him an ideal candidate to strengthen Real Madrid’s defence. In addition, his youth means that he could be a long-term solution for the team.
Al-Nassr and former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte is another solid option for Real Madrid. With experience in the Premier League and the Spanish national team, Laporte would bring a combination of technical quality and experience to the Madrid defence. His ability to play on the ball and his excellent vision make him a modern central defender, capable of starting plays from the back. Laporte also stands out for his aerial ability, a valuable trait in the Madrid defence.
Cristian “Cuti” Romero, currently at Tottenham Hotspur, is an interesting option due to his aggression and determination on the pitch. Romero has impressed in the Premier League with his combative style of play and ability to make crucial interventions. His energy and passion for the game make him a difficult defender to beat. In addition, his experience in international competitions with Argentina adds extra value to his profile, making him an attractive option for Real Madrid.
More news about the transfer market
#defenders #Real #Madrid #sign #season
Leave a Reply