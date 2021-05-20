The three days of face-to-face classes that will be suspended next week in the City, within the framework of the tightening of restrictions due to the rise in coronavirus cases, will be recovered by the end of the year: they will extend the school calendar until December 22nd.

There is already an agreement between the Buenos Aires government and the nation regarding this measure, which will be announced by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the speech he will give this Thursday night to confirm the closure of activities.

Alberto Fernández decided to reestablish the bridge holiday on Monday, prior to Tuesday, May 25. Thus, the City will have to close schools only three days (from Wednesday to Friday) to join the strict confinement that the President will impose for nine days, from Saturday to Sunday 30 of this month.

But the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes at the worst moment of the pandemic that Rodríguez Larreta now granted, was part of a negotiation that included the OK of Nation to recover those three days in classrooms on days December 20, 21 and 22.

News in development.