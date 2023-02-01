Wednesday, February 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The three-day strike of the technology industry and the chemical industry began today

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

In total, more than 10,000 employees and white-collar workers are affected by the strikes.

Three-day ones strikes in the tech industry and the chemical industry have started today. The strikes of the Teollisuusliitto, Ylemmet Tomiinnenket YTN and Ammatiliitto Pro are the first of this labor market round, but more strikes are on the way if a solution to the labor disputes has been reached.

Teollisuusliitto’s strike includes 50 workplaces where approximately 7,200 people work. In total, more than 10,000 employees and white-collar workers are affected by the strikes.

The unions have issued several other strike warnings, and the next strikes are looming as early as next week. Mediation of labor disputes will continue on Friday for Teollisuusliitto.

#threeday #strike #technology #industry #chemical #industry #began #today

See also  Labor struggles | This is what the government's presentation of the Patient Safety Act is all about
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Harry Potter actor will have about doing a reboot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result