The three-day strike of the technology industry and the chemical industry began today

Three-day ones strikes in the tech industry and the chemical industry have started today. The strikes of the Teollisuusliitto, Ylemmet Tomiinnenket YTN and Ammatiliitto Pro are the first of this labor market round, but more strikes are on the way if a solution to the labor disputes has been reached.

Teollisuusliitto’s strike includes 50 workplaces where approximately 7,200 people work. In total, more than 10,000 employees and white-collar workers are affected by the strikes.

The unions have issued several other strike warnings, and the next strikes are looming as early as next week. Mediation of labor disputes will continue on Friday for Teollisuusliitto.