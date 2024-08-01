Many of us long for summer because it is synonymous with rest. We need that time to recharge our batteries, we fill ourselves with plans and goals, but it is not always easy to achieve them. In fact, if we plan poorly, we run the risk of returning even more tired. To deal with this threat, there is an alternative that allows our mind to truly rest: the “three-day effect”, as the cognitive psychologist has dubbed it. David Strayer, professor at the University of Utah. It is a simple, affordable option that is accessible to everyone. It was already suspected more than 2,500 years ago and neuroscience has recently demonstrated it. Let’s see what it consists of.

“Rest comes from the possibility of doing exactly the opposite of what we usually do on a daily basis,” he explains. Joaquin Araujo, writer and one of the great naturalists recognized in Spain. Our body rests physically and mentally when we sleep, that is, when we do the opposite of what we do when we are awake. If we take this as a point of reference, resting would mean recovering from exhaustion not only physically but mentally. And what better way to return to our origins than to get in touch with nature.

Over millions of years of evolution, we have developed biophilia, or a connection and love for living beings, but we are not biologically designed to have our attention constantly caught up in technology. We can recover this feeling through multiple ways, and one of them is the “three-day effect.” According to Dr. Strayer, we need to enjoy nature without any kind of distraction from screens for at least three days in a row, whether in a forest, in the countryside or at the sea. This effect would be the ideal situation to recharge batteries in summer, but the benefits of being in contact with nature can be translated into even more accessible routines. In a recently published research, the positive effect on our body after a 40-minute walk in nature is verified, compared to a walk in urban environments. Through the ECC, a device that records brain waves, those who walked in green environments showed a decrease in frontal theta waves. In other words, being in contact with nature reduces our mental rumination, as well as stress, and helps us to have a more sustained attention. It would be equivalent to passing a windshield wiper over our mind to restore us from accumulated fatigue.

When we enjoy nature, even if it’s just a green space from our home, something happens to us too. This is confirmed by various studies. People who live in cities near garden areas have a longer life expectancy and a lower incidence of 15 physical and mental illnesses, according to studies carried out at universities in Canada, Holland and England. If we don’t have that privilege, we can try to replace it with frequent contact with nature through walks. Professor Liisa Tyrväinen and her team at the Natural Resources Institute of Finland recommend a minimum dose of nature of five hours a month to feel the positive effects on our mood. All of this, logically, without being trapped by devices.

In addition, contact with nature transforms our emotions and makes us more generous, according to other findings. Gregory Bratman, from Stanford University, found that after a 50-minute walk in natural surroundings compared to a walk in urban environments, those who did so reported less anxiety, less nostalgia and more positive emotions. What’s more, at the University of Berkeley it was observed that being exposed to natural environments, even through screens showing landscapes or surrounded by indoor plants, had a positive effect on the generosity of our economic decisions.

We could say that resting also means returning to our essence. We are living beings, and although we have created large concrete structures and immense cities, it seems that something in us yearns for our origins. This is what was attempted to evoke more than 2,500 years ago with the first gardens in cities. A good resolution to recharge batteries in the summer is what Joaquín Araújo suggests: “Learn to sit in front of an immense panorama so that our senses are awakened.” And he adds: “Even if on the first day we have to endure the anxiety of not having Wi-Fi.” If we make up our minds during these holidays, it is possible that we will recover internally. And not so much because of what science tells us, but because of what nature makes us feel when we come into contact with it.