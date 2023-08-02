Donald Trump has racked up three indictments in just four months. In addition to a civil offensive, with investigations and processes related to irregularities in his businesses or his conviction for sexual abuse and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll, the seriousness of the three trials that he will face next year for federal crimes it is unprecedented. These are the three causes, in chronological order:

The ‘Stormy Daniels’ case

On March 25, the first criminal trial against Donald Trump for the stormy daniels case, the payment of black money to silence an extramarital relationship in the 2016 electoral campaign, which led him to the White House. Trump feared scandal late in the race and ordered his lawyer and right-hand man, Michael Cohen, to pay the woman $130,000. The fraudulent registration of that bribe, which was recorded as legal expenses, was the origin of the investigation, carried out by the Manhattan district attorney, the Democrat Alvin Bragg, considering that the concealment or makeup of the payment was due to the attempt to commit or hide another crime (possible violation of electoral financing regulations, among others). In late March, a grand jury convened by Bragg voted to indict him on 34 counts. The accusation was formulated the first week of April in the midst of a great media circus. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York and that same night, at his Florida mansion, declared: “The only crime I have ever committed has been defending our country from those who try to destroy it.”

More information

The Mar-a-Lago papers

Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump during his tenure, will preside over the second criminal proceeding against him as of May 20, for the so-called Mar-a-Lago papers. The former president was indicted in June on 37 counts for withholding classified documents that he took from the White House in January 2021, when he ceded the presidency to Joe Biden. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is supervising this case and that of electoral interference and the assault on the Capitol, expanded the accusation last week by incorporating three more crimes, for the Republican’s attempt to delete images from the mansion’s video surveillance cameras after receive a summons to deliver them. Smith also charged a third defendant, the manager of the farm. Like in the stormy daniels caseTrump pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Along with him, Walt Nauta, his personal assistant, was also charged in June. Of the 48 boxes of documents that the FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago found, at least a hundred were classified, and about thirty contained national defense matters, including top-secret plans to attack a foreign country (Iran). .

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Attempt to reverse election results

The third accusation is based on the events carried out by Trump and his faithful in the two months between the November 2020 elections and January 6, 2021, when a horde of his supporters violently stormed Congress with the aim of prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Prosecutor Smith has indicted him on four counts, relating to conspiracy, witness tampering and obstruction of legal proceedings. Smith has also accused six cooperators, one of whom is probably Rudolph Giuliani, himself implicated in the attempted electoral potluck in Georgia (an investigation that could culminate in the fourth indictment against the tycoon in the coming weeks). Prosecutors believe that Trump’s claims to have won the election were “false, and the defendant knew they were false. But the defendant repeated them and disseminated them widely anyway – to make his knowingly false claims about him appear legitimate, to create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and to erode public faith in election administration.” There is no trial date yet, although the defendant will appear on Thursday in the federal district court in Washington for arraignment.

More information

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.