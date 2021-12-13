The doubts about whether the trial for drug trafficking that has aroused the greatest expectation would be held, as it is the first cocaine transport to be seized aboard a narco-submarine in Europe, have been cleared at the beginning of the hearing that started this Monday at the Hearing of Pontevedra.

It has become clear that the ship’s pilot, Agustín Álvarez, and the other two crew members Pedro Roberto Manzaba and Luís Tomás Manzaba, are willing to answer the prosecutor’s questions and reveal details of their journey. The three defendants have acknowledged the charges and pleaded guilty to having crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Brazil aboard the semi-submersible with 3,068 kilos of cocaine, and then sinking it in the Aldán estuary at dawn on November 24, 2019.

On the contrary, the other four defendants, Enrique Carlos Serantes and his son Iago, along with Rodrigo Hermida and Yago Rego, accused of collaborating on land in the arrival of the narco-submarine, have denied their participation in the events. His task, according to the prosecutor, was to meet the narco-submarine offshore the Cíes Islands, in the Vigo estuary, with a sports boat to transfer the crew to land, providing them with food and clothing, in addition to organizing the concealment of the drug. that would be transported in a van.

Although the planned landing plan was not to reach the Aldán estuary, the severe storm of those days and communication problems forced the crew to change their route. In any case, the bathyscaphe would be sunk upon reaching its eventual destination, opening the valves that the semi-submersible had on both sides of the hull. Later, divers would retrieve the 153 bales of drug to hide it on land.

The Prosecutor’s Office is requesting 13 and a half years in prison, a sentence that would be lowered if the defendants accepted the charges. The division between the defendants could overturn the procedural strategies of the defenses if the crew admits the participation of the bench colleagues who have denied the charges, thus forcing the holding of the trial until Friday.