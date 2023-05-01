Guillermo Ochoa is experiencing the best moment of his sports career. The captain of the Mexican team has given much more than was expected to the Salernitana team, since their performance has been beyond superlative and that is why the man who this weekend has stopped the Serie A title from Napoli, has attracted interest in several clubs in Europe, several of them with a high level of prestige and competition within the old continent.
Guillermo’s contract with the team from the city of Nápoles ends this summer and although he already has a renewal offer on the table, today the Mexican postpones his decision, knowing that this second wind has made him a market option for several elite clubs in Europe. A clear example of this is that three Premier League teams would have him on their list of options despite there being no formal offer from him.
The clubs are Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottemham. In the case of all three teams, they see Guillermo as an emergency option. The ‘villains’ will only move for his signature if they cannot retain ‘Dibu’ Martínez, the blues only consider him if they cannot specify the arrival of Onana, while the spurs have a wide list of options to finish His relationship with Hugo Lloris and Guillermo is one of the names that they have as an option to replace him.
