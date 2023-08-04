The governments of Colombia and the United States announced this Thursday the installation of three centers in Soacha, Medellín and Cali so that refugee applicants from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela can process their applications as part of a new migratory mobility plan, reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

(Read here: Colombian migration to the United States plummets: what’s behind it?)

Both administrations “reached an agreement to develop, for a period of six months, the exploratory phase of the ‘safe mobility’ initiative“, added the portfolio in a statement, where it indicated that the first of these Safe Mobility Points began to function on August 1 in Medellin.

The Government of Colombia will not intervene in the process, since matters related to migration routes to the United States are at the discretion of that State.

In these three cities, the Safe Mobility Points will be located in the facilities of the Assistance and Orientation Points (PAO) of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). and, the Reference and Orientation Points (PRO) of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), organizations that will be in charge of processing the applications.

“The Government of Colombia will not intervene in the process, since matters related to migration routes to the United States are at the discretion of that State and depend on its internal migration policies,” added the Foreign Ministry.

Hundreds of people cross the trails between Colombia and Venezuela every day

The centers will not serve Colombians, but they will serve Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans

This mechanism will not process applications from Colombian citizens, but both parties have agreed that they will work to expand legal pathways for Colombian citizens to travel, study, live, and work in the United States.

They also announced that in September the Colombia-United States Consular Affairs Group will be reactivated, a binational mechanism created in 2006 as a permanent body to discuss immigration issues, judicial cooperation, assistance to detainees, visas, and extradition.

In this new meeting between Colombian and US authorities, issues such as student visas and temporary workers will be addressed so that Colombians have options to travel and stay on a regular basis.

Finally, Washington will provide technical and financial assistance to Bogotá to strengthen the capacities of the migration authority.

Last April, the United States announced that it would create centers to manage migrant applications in Colombia and Guatemala, where people will be able to access some legal migration paths such as obtaining refugee status, family reunification programs, and work permits.

The expectation is that at these points the cases of up to 6,000 migrants per month can be evaluated, assured the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and that they have a “significant impact on migration decisions in the region.”

This announcement is part of a battery of measures announced by the US before the lifting of Title 42 on May 11. This norm allowed more than 2.5 million expulsions of migrants since it came into force in 2020 under the pretext of the pandemic during the term of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

EFE