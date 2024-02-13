Chivas are in good rhythm and in great physical shape, so everything seems to indicate that there will be rotations for the second leg against Forge FC, especially given the comfortable result with which they arrive from Canada, where they won by a score of 1- 3.
This was evident from the call of Fernando Gago, who decided to leave three starting players off the bench, who were present in the Liga MX match against Juárez.
It should be remembered that after this Tuesday's second leg vs Forge FC; The Chivas will have just a couple of days of rest, as they have to travel to Mazatlán to face the cannoneros on Friday.
Which Chivas players will not play against Forge FC?
For the return match between Chivas and Real Estelí, Fernando Gago will not have the presence of the starting goalkeeper, Raúl Rangel; as well as the defender, Mateo Chávez, and Fernando Beltrán, who has completely taken over the red and white midfield.
With the loss of these three players, Guadalajara and Gago maintain the same dosage format that allowed them to take advantage of the first leg, where the Argentine strategist rested four other starting elements, such as Chiquete Orozco, Erick Gutiérrez, Víctor Guzmán and Roberto Alvarado.
What is the possible lineup of Chivas against Forge FC?
For the second leg and taking into account the losses mentioned above, combined with the call-up of Orozco, Gutiérrez, Guzmán and Alvarado, the Chivas starting eleven for the second leg vs Forge FC is expected to be:
Oscar Whalley; Jesús Sánchez, Raúl Martínez, Antonio Briseño, Leonardo Sepúlveda, José Castillo; Fernando González, Víctor Guzmán, Yael Padilla; Cade Cowell and Armando González.
The second leg match between Chivas and Forge FC is this Tuesday, February 13 at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, and will begin at 9:00 p.m., local time.
