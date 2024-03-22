El Tri fulfilled the team's first task, reaching the final of the Nations League after beating Panama 3-0, a duel where although the Mexican team did not show a great sporting level, it is obvious that they had plenty of strength. Now, the Mexican team must face the historic duel of the tournament, the United States, in the final the following Sunday, a match where Jaime Lozano must move the team.
The first modification that is already a fact will be the departure of Julian Araujo, who due to a muscle issue, breaks concentration and must return to Spain to report with Las Palmas. His place in the eleven will be taken directly by Jorge Sánchez, who in fact was not the starter against Panama due to a suspension due to accumulation of cards.
In addition to Araujo, there are two other players whose presence for the final will be in doubt until Sunday, they are Julian Quiñones and Johan Vasquez. Both players asked for their change yesterday as they did not feel optimal to be on the field of play, so they immediately received ice in the affected areas to try to avoid more serious injuries.
In any case, Lozano will have to wait until the last hour to define his star team against the United States in the final of the Nations League, because although the absence of Araujo and the return of Sánchez is already a fact, the coach, together with the The medical staff must assess the condition and progress of both Julián and Johan.
