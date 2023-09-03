The three centrals that are an option to reinforce the defense of America

The days continue to pass and the Club América board of directors, headed by Hector González Iñárritu and Santiago Banosoperational and sports president, respectively, continue with the search for a reinforcement for the central andre jardine in the remainder of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Less and less until the transfer market closes, so they will have to put the accelerator into the negotiations and already close the incorporation that has been so loud for weeks.
According to information from the journalist, Victor Diazthe group of the Eagles have three players from abroad in their sights after several other discards like his own Cesar Montes who ended up signing for Almería.
The first of them is joao victorwho militates in the Benfica of the First League. The defender is liked by the cream-blue leadership due to his good passing game and his experience in the Old Continent.
The second is Nino Motawho has already been on the radar for several weeks, is an old acquaintance of andre jardinesince he was part of the Brazilian squad that won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and which is currently playing in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with the fluminense.
And last on the list and most recent in the deck is junior alonsoelement of krasnodar of Russia, who is characterized by his leadership and personality.
In the end, only one will be the one who decides to sign the cream-blue team and they will have less than two weeks to decide who they will sign for the central defense.
