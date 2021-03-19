The team of the four midfielders as a reference, because with that disposition it reached its best moments of play and results, it can now become that of the three center-backs. It is not the first time that Zidane has opted for this system and most of the time it did not give him such good results as against Atalanta. We cannot forget that in almost every game Madrid has to take the initiative of the game, the rivals gather to wait for him behind and in that panorama, players of touch and speed are needed more than defenders.

The fact that the coach is now betting on this scheme again has to do with his intention to protect some of the team’s shortcomings. Undoubtedly, with the three center-backs it is more difficult to get caught in a counter and you do not expose as many veterans as Ramos to a heads up with fast and powerful forwards. Protecting the captain on his return from the knee injury is another objective that Zizou seeks with this provision.

In the same way too manages to alleviate the responsibility of Modric and Kroos in the retreat, because the years do not forgive in those races backwards, especially in the second parts. So Zidane prepares Madrid to protect themselves in the decisive straight of the year, we will see if that is enough for him.