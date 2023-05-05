This week, prior to their matchup in the playoffs, the UANL Tigres suffered a severe blow when they were eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League and now the concern is that they lost three players for the playoffs against Puebla this weekend.
So the team of Robert Dante Siboldi He’s not living through his prime and could be surprised by the Strip if they don’t make the commitment with full confidence.
Only in the first half against León at the Nou Camp, Fernando Gorriaran He had to request his change due to a muscle injury and due to the proximity of the next game it is practically a fact that he will not be available.
In addition to the midfielder, Luis Quinones He had an unfortunate play where he fell down on his right shoulder, suffering from it. Although it seemed not to be serious, at the end of the game it was possible to see how the Colombian was immobilized by his shoulder, setting off the alarms of something more serious.
The club has not yet reported the severity of both injuries, but it seems very unlikely that they will have action this Sunday against Puebla.
On the other hand, another of the elements that will not have activity will be the youth defender, Jesus Garza, that he will not be called up due to his accumulation of five yellow cards received, for which he has a one-match suspension.
