There will be a break in the activities of the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament, due to the FIFA Date in October, so the Cruz Azul Soccer Club will return to activity until next Saturday, October 21, during its visit to ‘El Volcán’ of the current champion, the Tigres UANL.
In the face of the commitment against the team he leads Robert Dante Siboldia match corresponding to matchday 13, highlights that the cement team will arrive diminished since it will suffer the loss of at least three players, after the selection activity.
From the outset, the Machine will not be able to count on Juan Escobar and Ignacio Rivero for the match against the cats, because they will be suspended for one match due to the accumulation of five yellow cards; In addition, the absence of Erik Lira, Called to the Mexican U-23 team.
In the case of Erik Lira He will also be absent because he will be part of the youth tricolor that will participate in the 2023 Pan American Games, a contest that will be held from October 23 to November 4 in Chile, so the midfielder will be absent for the next four days of Apertura 2023.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The team is sixteenth in the standings with only 11 points, so the situation to get into the final phase looks quite complicated.
Of the 15 points remaining to be played in the Apertura 2023, Cruz Azul should obtain at least 12 to reach 23 units, which would allow them to enter the Play-In. The Machine must win four of the last five games of the tournament, in which it will face Tigres, León, Juárez, Chivas and Puebla, so it will have the minimum margin of error in these duels.
#casualties #Cruz #Azul #suffer #match #Tigres #UANL