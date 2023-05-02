Club Deportivo Guadalajara had one of the best regular phases in its history in the current Clausura 2023 tournament, registering 34 points under the orders of Veljko Paunovic and for this reason, prior to the beginning of the final phase, the board is already preparing what will be the Opening 2023.
As is customary, it is always necessary to contemplate long before what will be the upcoming contest, in the case of the Sacred Flock, the sports director, Fernando Hierro and the coach Veljko Paunovic They have begun contemplating various decisions.
In the first instance, according to w sportsthe rojiblanco team would already have defined its first casualties from the squad, which would be: Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Olivas and Perez Bouquet.
In the case of Alejandro Mayorga It would not be the first time he has left the institution and it seems that now it would be definitive, since the team would look for him to be a bargaining chip with Santos Laguna who would have him in their sights and in turn, they have elements that they like within the flock, like Carlos Acevedo, Eduardo Aguirre either Santiago Munoz.
For his part, Luis Olivas and Perez Bouquet They would be transferred without the option to buy, since they have them considered in the future when they have had more shots in Mexican soccer.
In this way, these three players would be the first to no longer be considered by the club and an accommodation would be sought for them in some other clubs.
