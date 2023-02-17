‘Els pagesos’ and ‘Les sardanes de la festa major’, Dalí’s drawings stolen from a flat in Barcelona and recovered.

Three brothers stole two dalis in Barcelona almost without knowing it on January 23 of last year. Contrary to what the Mossos suspected from the beginning, those paintings that had been hanging on the walls of the descendants of the lawyer and politician Pere Coromines for years were not taken by prior order. Some opportunistic and intelligent thieves, who only operated in flats in good areas of Barcelona and Sant Cugat, came across the two works hanging in the house on Carrer de Muntaner that they had just robbed. They looked at the charcoal drawings, The payments Yo the sardanes, they recognized the signature of a very young Dalí, and they took them without thinking. The Mossos held this Friday at a press conference the recovery of the works of art.

But as often happens in these cases, the situation got complicated when they tried to sell them. In the art market, almost everyone knows each other, and it is difficult to try to place a stolen piece like the two Dalí paintings, valued at 300,000 euros, without setting off alarm bells. One of the people to whom it came to him that two dalis They were looking for a new owner, he notified the Mossos. That allowed them to redirect their investigation: it was not about thieves of commissioned paintings, but about thieves of apartments with a lot of eyesight, as they explained this Friday.

But hardly anyone gives anything away for free. The person who alerted the agents was also looking for her part. “Their demands were far from what the police consider to be collaborating,” Deputy Inspector Jonatan Herrera, head of the central heritage area of ​​the Catalan police, told a press conference. Between collaboration and extortion, the informant intended to get a slice of the family, and that they pay him a part in exchange for the information. The man, also with numerous criminal records, ended up being arrested and investigated, which allowed the police to reach three brothers, of Venezuelan origin, aged 55, 53 and 50, as the perpetrators of the robbery.

dali letters

The Catalan police then began a race against time: the main objective was to recover the works, so that they did not disappear forever on the black market, sold and hidden at the hands of a collector who should guard them with zeal. They discovered a possible buyer in Portugal, with an intermediary who traveled to Zaragoza to test what was real in the offer. And also some Chinese citizens living in Catalonia who were interested in the dalis. Three months later, still without clear clues as to where the drawings were, the Mossos were forced to arrest the suspects. “They continued with the robberies and that could not be allowed,” said Sergeant José González, head of the historical heritage unit.

In the apartments they did not find the paintings, which was the main objective of the police. And the detainees did not provide any type of data to the agents. But a stroke of luck, hidden in the multitude of messages on the suspects’ phones, offered the final clue to the police. In a message they found the codes for opening and closing a door, which turned out to be a storage room linked to the family of the only one of the three suspects without prior records. One Saturday in August, covered with blankets, they found the two drawings intact, which had not even been removed from the frame. “It was the happiest day of the entire investigation,” said the sergeant.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The paintings have a story linked to Dalí’s youth and his father. Pere Coromines, a politician, lawyer, writer and friend of Dalí Sr., commissioned the very young painter, who was 19 years old at the time, to do some illustrations for the book The graces of l’Empordà, which was never published. But the drawings were preserved. Seven experts from the Dalí Foundation confirmed that they were the authentic works of a “more naïve Dalí, who captures popular festivals”, explained the director of the Dalí museums, Montse Aguer. The works never left the family, and passed to the daughters of Coromines. The current owner of the two works, Montserrat Herrera, 84 years old and Coromines’ granddaughter, expressed to this newspaper her conviction that the robbery had been premeditated.

The dalis They are back with their rightful owners. And the Mossos celebrate the success of an investigation in which their main concern was to recover the paintings. In the searches at the homes of the suspects, they found luxury watches and other pieces, such as five graphic works by Miró that have not yet passed an analysis to verify their authenticity. They also found feathers, gold and silver objects, and four long firearms that had been stolen. All This is on the website of the Mossos for stolen objects, in case their owners can identify them.

The thieves, who are free with charges, are related to seven other robberies at homes in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Rubí and Premià de Mar. The Mossos do not doubt that they had been doing the same thing for some time, but their own prowess at the time of action had allowed them to go around the investigators and steal without being detected.

Litografias.net, an epicenter of online counterfeiting The Mossos d’Esquadra attach great value to the police operation that has allowed them to dismantle an epicenter of counterfeiting on the Internet that was hiding under the domain litografias.net. The very online patrol of the heritage specialists allowed them to locate a website where lithographs were sold that only seeing them seemed suspicious to the police. Through parcel services and following up on the forums themselves, the Catalan police located 19 victims and ended up arresting a man in Badalona as the person responsible for the counterfeiting. In addition, more than 500 reproductions were intervened and they managed to block the suspect’s assets, such as bank accounts, commercial premises and apartments that contain poetry. With no prior record, and with a certain fondness for the world of art, the police calculate that in three years he had a heritage of 460,000 euros. The agents have now processed 12 letters rogatory, which have taken them to countries such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Chile or China where the lithographs were sold. Some, for 300 euros, but others could exceed 6,000.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter