Sonora.- The three brothers who were reported missing yesterday Víctor, Miriam Paola and Clauida Azucena Jacobo García have already been found safe and sound, along with two other people.

It was the civil association Searching Mothers of Sonora who reported the disappearance of the three brothers who left aboard a gray Charger vehicle from the Miguel Alemán town in the municipality of Hermosillo, bound for the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The disappearance it became known after their relatives lost contact with them in the town of Vícam before arriving in Ciudad Obregón.

“Thanks to God and to the people who supported us in the search for this family, they were already located and meet their family thanks to the support of the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office for their support in the search and location”, wrote the Searching Mothers of Sonora on Facebook without sharing more details about it.

