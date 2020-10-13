Highlights: In a village in Hathras, there was talk of gang rape and murder with a Dalit girl

This case had raised the status of politics in the whole country, the UP government was troubled

Yogi government has given investigation of Hathras case to CBI

CBI team is investigating in Hathras, the victim’s brothers were also called

Hathras

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Hathras incident will once again interrogate the victim’s three brothers. On Wednesday, the CBI has summoned the three brothers of the victim for questioning. The CBI has interrogated the victim’s brothers for hours on Tuesday to investigate the alleged gang rape and murder case.

On Tuesday, the CBI team went to the mauka-e-vardat or Bajre field and tried to do a dramatization of the incident to gather facts. Apart from this, the team also went to the place where the dead body of the girl was cremated. Later, the CBI team took the girl’s brother with her to his temporary camp office located at the Director Office of Agriculture in Hathras Gate police station area and interrogated her for several hours there. He was later released at home.

CBI will also interrogate the accused

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the murder case on September 14 in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district following the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl. The Central Government issued a notification for the CBI investigation last week. According to sources, the CBI will demand custody of the four accused from the court and will interrogate them.

CBI team will remain in Hathras for the next few weeks

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that the CBI team had sought documents related to the case including the evidence gathered during the investigation and the case diary. A senior policeman said that 15 CBI officers are expected to be in Hathras for the next few weeks for investigation.

Demand of victim family from high court

Earlier on Monday, a hearing was held on the forced funeral of the gang-rape victim in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. During this, statements of the victim’s family were taken. The court also reprimanded the UP police. The victim’s family demanded the trial be shifted out of UP. It also said that until their daughter gets justice, they will not perform bone immersion.