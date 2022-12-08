Next Friday, December 9, starting at 12 a.m. Argentine time and 6 p.m. local time, in Qatar, the selection of Brazilone of the great candidates to lift the World Cup, will face off against Croatia, in the first match of the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.
The team led by Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tité, must be very attentive to what his rival Zlatko Dalic has to offer, who arrives after eliminating Japan on penalties in the round of 16, but also has three players who will have to take care of themselves because they have already received a yellow card.
In the event that the referee shows them another card of this type, there will be three footballers who will not be able to be present in a supposed semifinal: they are Eder Militao, Fred and Bruno Guimaraeswho have registered one warning each so far in the championship.
Although it is football and anything can happen, with the first round of this World Cup proving it with the eliminations of powerful teams like Germany and Belgium, if logic were to be given we would find ourselves with a Brazil-Argentina in the semifinals (Scaloni’s go vs. the Netherlands), so these three footballers will think about it more than once when it comes to going strong against a Croatian opponent.
