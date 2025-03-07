Spanish writer, journalist and academic, came out of his native Cartagena fulfilled twenty years with the decision to live the stories that had told him the many books he read in his infancial and adolescence.

Arturo Pérez-Reverte He became a prominent reporter in various armed conflicts and a successful author, with works such as El Húsar, his deliveries from Captain Alatriste, Sidi, the Dumas Club, one day of cholera or line of fire, on the Spanish civil war, set in the worst battle of the conflict. It is one of the most influential authors of Spanish literatureand beyond writing, it is prone to the revolts of the networks. His personal life is marked by discretion and privacy, but his work keeps him in the center of the news.

The always controversial novelist Arturo Pérez-Reverte has its well-marked criteria when it comes to recommending fundamental readings. Lover of adventure novels since childhood, he has shared on several occasions his selection of three titles, which according to him, every person should read at least once in a lifetime.

«When I was a child there was no television. I met her with 12 years, so my main entertainment was to read books and watch cinema, ”explained Reverte in a Interview for Esquire. From there his passion is born. Many children also have a love of reading. There are also parents who want to start their little ones in the habit of reading. However, find titles that are attractive Already those who get hooked can be complicated.









The best books for children of all time

In 2023, the BBC asked an opinion to 177 experts from 56 different countries about which were the best books for children of all time. There were three that were the most repeated. First it appeared ‘Where the monsters live’ (1963) by Maurice Sendak, followed by ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (1865) by Lewis Carroll and ‘Pippi Calzaslargas’ (1945) by Astrid Lindgren.

The first title is an enlightened story that has marked the childhood of millions of children with a magical vision about fear and imagination. The second classic has fascinated multi -ages readers thanks to their surreal world, while the third drawer of the podium is occupied by a girl who was able to challenge the rules of her time.

“The best thing to read books before facing life is that when life comes, everything sounds like something to you; that it is possible to project what has been read as soon as life holds, and that allows the landscapes to be recognized and those who for better or worse.”https://t.co/ztieaiuad -Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) March 6, 2025

The three essential books for Pérez-Reverte

Pérez-Reverte has a somewhat different classification, and has launched three titles that believes that every young man should read yes or even in his life. The first one is ‘Captain Blood’a work by Rafael Sabatini published for the first time in 1922, and directly inspired by the biography of the legendary Welsh filibuster Henry Morgan, who became a lieutenant governor of Jamaica. Although the novel is discontinued, you can get editions in good second hand. In addition, it has been adapted to the cinema several times.

Second to the Cartagena writer is a classic among the classics as ‘Treasury Island’written by Robert Louis Stevenson and his first edition was published in 1881. He narrates the adventures of Jim Hawkins in search of fortune, and has also been taken to the cinema several times.

Finally, the famous novelist recommends ‘The Black Corsair’by Emilio Salgari, a work capable of opening a child’s imagination and transporting it to the Caribbean seas. The story he tells occurs in the middle of the splendor of piracy, when Emilio de Roccanera, better known as the Black Corsair, has sworn a terrible revenge for the death of his brothers at the hands of the governor of Maracaibo. A triple literary journey that can be acquired at the book of the book and online purchasing platforms, and that marked the childhood of the Spanish writer.