The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrois about to complete his first tournament in charge of the rojiblanco team, the Spanish manager was in charge of hiring the Serbian Veljko Paunovic as technical director and so far he has done a better job than imagined, in fact it is already the best contest in several years for the Guadalajara team.
Whatever happens in the final phase of Mexican soccer, the Verde Valle team will continue to undergo a restructuring to increasingly have firmer bases in search of the long-awaited title and go for more and better results in the upcoming Apertura 2023.
At the moment the team from Guadalajara is sixth in the standings, but three units from fourth place. Therefore, they will fight for a direct ticket to the Liguilla among the top four in the general table, since they will certainly have the playoffs if they do not manage to advance directly to the quarterfinals.
According to the journalist ESPN jesus bernalChivas would have three elements on their agenda to reinforce the lines of the squad. Veljko Paunovic I would have three basic requests for the moment which would include the signing of a bomb of Carlos Acevedoelement of Santos Laguna and the Mexican team to reinforce the goal.
Carlos Acevedo
with everything and what Miguel Jimenez He usually has room for improvement and despite the fact that he tends to eat mistakes, he later tries to compensate with good performances with great saves, however, the reinforcement of Carlos Acevedo for the next campaign it would continue to be an option, especially due to the issue of internal competition.
alan cervantes
The Santos Laguna midfielder was previously in the rojiblancos’ youth teams, but on that occasion he was ruled out by the Guero Real. It is an element of good ball handling and would reinforce the middle zone that has good elements.
Jose Alvarado
The Sacred Flock wants to shore up the attack with the Alvarado Bananacurrent player of the Panzas Verdes who would be liked by Paunovic and that he had previously been linked to the team, it is worth mentioning that he has only one goal in the championship, so more than a solution in attack, it would come to be a complement that can generate internal competition.
