The three body problem is a new Sci-Fi series that you didn't know you had to see. If you are a fan of this genre, you have to read this article so that you decide to watch the splendid series of a hard sci-fi style and with very lucid detective novel tropes, more details below.

The three body problem is based on the original trilogy written by one of the most popular contemporary authors: Cixin Liu, a Chinese writer who has been nominated for the Nébula award, but who also won the Hugo award in 2017, precisely for titles from his trilogy.

Everything you need to know about The Three-Body Problem, the promising 2024 series

What is The Three Body Problem based on?

The three body problem is based on Cixin Liu's trilogy titled The memory of the Earth's past and which is composed of The three body problem (2006), The dark forest (2008) and The end of death (2010).

What is The Three Body Problem about?

The three body problem a series that follows a cast of young scientists who are working in England. A silent threat rises without them realizing it.

The world's scientists begin to end their lives or stop their important research projects that represent great advances for humanity's technology. The story begins with the suicide of the main cast's mentor, and with the investigations of Da Shi, a police officer.

In a delicate way, the past of a key character in the story is put on the table, Ye Wenjie, a scientist who suffered the collapse of her country, but who, despite everything, managed to position herself as one of the most important scientists.

It all begins in the past, with her: Ye Wenjie, a brave woman who surpasses the limits of intelligence and political courage when she makes contact with a threat that could destroy an Earth. which, from her perspective, is ending with herself. After that, in the present, young scientists have the same impetus as Ye Wenjie, the desire for knowledge that overcomes self-confidence.

However, Fear is one of humanity's original survival mechanisms, will it be too late to recover it?

SPOILER ALERT!

There will be more details below, so if you prefer to discover them on your own, do not continue reading.

The narrative lines are the following: Ye Wenjie's past ranging from romance, strategy and political and military dominance; and which also goes from the center of Mongolia to the periphery of the same lands, and even reaches Europe (in the most present time); and Here is the space in which the origin and circumstances that opened the door to the threat are narrated.

On the other hand, There is the present in which the young scientists, without knowing what is happening, try to find out why their mentor committed suicide when, one of the girls: Auggie Salazar begins to see a countdown and receives a threat to stop her project, if she does not stop it. , will have to face the consequences (a prevailing “suicide”, which explains the wave of suicides of scientists).

In this same space-time canvas, Jin Cheng and Jack Rooney, other of the suicide scientist's subordinates, find a kind of VR that surpasses Earth's technology and upon immersing themselves in it, they discover that it is a kind of educational game in the one who planted the idea of ​​the need to save an alien community that has been traveling light years towards Earth, after the contact made in China by Dr. Ye Wenjie.

There is a kind of sect that chose to help the new race, is hiding, and is what is behind the harassment of scientists and their countdowns. After this, the police and the sect will enter into a dangerous conflict prior to the alien invasion.

Everything begins to have a very dark tone after the murder of one of the companions of the main cast and the shock of the young people who face a new truth: The world hangs in the balance as galactic neighbors escape a three-body system. Their world has three suns and because of this they have lived through chaotic eras that slowly wipe out all of them, whether they freeze to death or burn to death. Earth could be their new home, however, what will happen to the original population after this?

The end of The three body problem It allows us to see how the Earth is forced to begin a new journey.

What type of series is The Three Body Problem?

In general, The three body problem It is a sci-fi and mystery deliverywhich has several narrative lines both temporal and spatial, however, it is worth mentioning that the adaptation is especially good in this, because there is no conflict in the presentation of the story, and He manages to gradually build the argumentative turns, and in a harmonious way, the pieces of the puzzle begin to fit together.

The story also appeals to the humanity and sensitivity of the characters who, as scientists, seek knowledge at all costs. However, the virtue of bravery of some of them is what has bequeathed the most sophisticated technological artifacts that have advanced humanity, which, however, the new enemy will make sure of this.

Where can I watch The Three Body Problem? How many chapters does it have?

The three body problem It premiered on the Netflix platform on March 21, 2024, has eight episodes of around an hour in length and adapted the beginning of the author's trilogy.

You can check the title here.

More from the author of The Three-Body Problem

Cixin Liu is a Sci-Fi expert and his contributions are as comical as they are tragic. His trilogy is one of his most notable works, but he also has anthologies of short stories and other novels, among which the following stand out: The redemption of time (2010), The wandering Earth (2000), The Supernova Era (2003), Hold up the Sky (2021), Ball Lighting (2005), A View from the Stars (2024), The rural teacher (2022), Of Ants and Dinosaurs (2004).

So if you liked the series, I invite you to give its narrative a chance, although I will tell you that some of its stories are more similar to a short novel, so They can become somewhat dense in extension.

On the other hand, remember that an adaptation of the stories of The wandering Earth It is also available on Netflix, you can watch it here. In addition to the fact that an anime installment by Bilibili was announced that had 15 chapters and was serialized from December 10, 2022 to March 25, 2023, and it should be noted that, just a year later, the title arrived in format live-action, which is the prequel to the animated series that focused on The dark forest.

