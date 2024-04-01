The fascination of the unknown has always pushed us to explore the most complex mysteries of the universe, and one of the most fascinating is undoubtedly the three-body problem. This puzzle mathematical physicist, which has kept scientists busy for centuries, involves predicting the positions of three celestial bodies interacting with each other through the force of gravity. But why does it fascinate us so much? Perhaps because at its heart, this issue touches our very understanding of the universe and its laws.

In the science fiction novelThe three-body problem” by Liu Cixin, transposed into a series Netflixwe talk about Trisolarisa system of three stars in gravitational equilibrium. This is not pure fantasy: in the universe, at least 70% of the stars are part of multiple systems, making the three-body problem extremely relevant in astronomical realities.

Newton's two-body problem

The basis from which everything starts is the law of universal gravitation formulated by Isaac Newton in 1687. With it, Newton was able to precisely describe the orbit of two interacting celestial bodies. However, as soon as a third body is introduced, things become enormously complicated, challenging the limits of classical mathematics.

Newton He himself realized that adding even just one more body to the problem made the solution extremely more complex. For centuries, the problem of the three bodies he was left without one definitive solutiontestifying to the limits of our current mathematical apparatus.

Three-body problem: the search for a solution

For centuries, the three-body problem has been a headache for mathematicians and physicists. It was Henri Poincaré, at the end of the 19th centurydemonstrating that there is no general and simple solution to this problem, revealing the chaotic nature of theunpredictable of three-body systems. This discovery opened the way to new fields of mathematics, such as chaos theory.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the mathematician Karl Sundman proposed a solution to the problem, but with one major limitation: it was so complex as to be inapplicable in practice. Sundman demonstrated that, although a theoretical solution exists in the form of an infinite series, this was of little use for actual calculations, given the impracticality of managing an infinite number of terms.

The modern approach: numerical solutions

The advent of computers revolutionized the way we approach the three-body problem, allowing us to use numerical methods to find approximate solutions. These solutions, while not exact, provide valuable information about the dynamics of three-body systems, making it possible to plan space missions and study complex planetary systems.

A simplified variant of the problem, the so-called “restricted” three-body problem, considers a third body of negligible mass compared to the other two. This approximation is particularly useful in studying systems such as Earth-Moon-probe or Sun-Earth-asteroid, where the third body has a minimal but significant gravitational influence on the system.

Numerical solutions to the restricted three-body problem have crucial practical applications. For example, they are essential for calculating the orbits of space probes, for understanding the gravitational slingshots that the probes use to gain speedand to position satellites at Lagrange points, where gravitational forces balance.

Interest in the three-body problem goes beyond pure physics, influencing literature, cinema and science fiction. Its complexity and fascination with the unknown make it a recurring theme in works that explore the boundaries of human knowledge and the challenges of space exploration.

Open questions and the future of research

Despite progress, the three-body problem continues to pose fundamental questions. Scientists are exploring new methods mathematical and computational to address it, paving the way for future discoveries in the field of celestial mechanics and beyond.

The three-body problem remains one of the most fascinating puzzles of the universe, a bridge between pure mathematics and applications practices that affect our lives everyday life and our collective imagination. This problem reminds us that no matter how much we advance in knowledge, the universe always has new mysteries to unravel.

And you, are you ready to dive into exploring these mysteries cosmic and to find out where future research could take us?