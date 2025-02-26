With the Purchase basket price increase It is possible that, in order to save (or to reach the end of the month) you have stopped buying some of the products that suppose the most expenses, such as the fish.

For obvious reasons, fresh fish is much more expensive than frozen, so to increase the consumption of this protein in our diet we can always choose to go to the frozen hall and find Nutritionally very complete options already affordable prices.

The organization of consumers and users always seeks to offer us the best options in the market, including frozen fish. In this case, Make is the protagonist And these are the best according to their study.

Good quality at a general level

“Frozen hake is a very frequent fish in Spanish tables. Its success is based on its nutritional quality, with a lot of protein and with little fat and salt. We compare slices and hake fillets: you can choose quality products For less than 10 euros/kg“They say from the OCU.





The complete analysis of the 20 products is distributed among 14 fish fish on the coast of Africa, those known as the hacks of the end, and 6 hakes fish on the Atlantic coast of South America, the so -called Argentine hakes and, as reported from the organization , the general quality of the 20 frozen products analyzed is good. “No significant pollution, additives or parasites have been detected; and Its nutritional value is the same as that of a fresh hake“

White brands, the best valued

As the OCU report reveals, there are three brands that stand out for their quality: Aucha, Ifa choose and Alipende.

Better frozen hakes OCU.

The large slices of hake, of Auchan, the white mark of Alcampothey have a price of € 5.99/600g (€ 9.98/kg), while the hake slices of El Cabo, Ifa you choosethey have a price: € 3.59/400g (€ 8.98/kg).

For its part, the white mark of Save more that are marketed with the name of slices of Argentine hake, of Alipendehave a price € 4.69/480g (€ 9.77/kg).

