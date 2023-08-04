Mobile phones have become, on their own merits, the only camera that we usually use on vacation, except for those who remain faithful to SLRs. In general, native camera applications (those that come standard with the phone itself) offer more than enough performance for the bulk of users. However, whoever wants to get the most out of the lens or customize the moment of shooting can opt for a third-party app.

Third-party camera apps offer a significantly higher degree of control than native camera apps allow. Thus, manufacturers tend to simplify the process of taking pictures with automatic or limited controls; In this way, the result is, in most cases, very good. But what if you want to widen the exposure at a given moment in a night shot or play with the light in a portrait against a sunset background?

It is in these cases where manual adjustments come into play (from exposure and focus to ISO sensitivity and white balance) that allow you to manage these external apps. The same can be said of the long-exposure photography modes, to capture scenes with low light or the possibility of taking photos in RAW format, which later facilitates their post-production.

Available in the official Android and iPhone app stores, these apps integrate photo editing tools, with which users can touch up images immediately after capture, without having to resort to specific software for that photo touch-up.

1. ProCamera (iPhone)

Success in mobile app stores is always a good indicator of a product’s quality (although not the only one); and in this case, ProCamera has been consistently among the most downloaded applications for years. It is a highly sophisticated camera app for iPhone that gives users complete control over camera settings including exposure, ISO, shutter speed, and focus. In addition, it allows the capture of images in RAW format, giving users maximum flexibility in editing their photos.

Another of ProCamera’s distinctive features is its advanced HDR mode, which allows you to capture images with a high dynamic range, thus improving the contrast and color gamut of images. It also features a low light mode, which uses special technology to improve the quality of photos taken in low light conditions. Rodrigo Rivas, an expert in mobile photography, is a regular user of this app, since he had an iPhone 4 (launched in 2010). “The reason is because the controls and options are better. It has become indispensable for me due to its better manual controls and a more photographic interface: I can even see the histogram of the photograph while shooting”, explains Rivas.

2. ProCam X (Android)

ProCam X is also among the most downloaded camera apps on its platform and it does so by extending the native Android camera functions. Among the most outstanding features of ProCam X is the capture of images in RAW format. This format stores all of the image information exactly as it was captured by the camera’s sensor, offering a level of detail that far exceeds that of native cameras, which save photos in compressed formats like JPEG. By working with photos in RAW format, photographers have greater flexibility when editing their images, as they have a wider range to adjust exposure and color parameters.

On the other hand, ProCam X allows the use of the camera as if it were an SLR with manual controls to adjust focus and exposure. Unlike native cameras that often rely heavily on automatic settings, ProCam X gives full control to the user. This is something highly valued for those who want to increase the creativity in their captures. ProCam X also features advanced modes, such as Burst mode, which makes it easy to capture a quick sequence of images, and other shooting options that can be adapted to different lighting conditions and shooting scenarios.

3. VSCO (iPhone and Android)

Anyone who has taken their first steps in the world of mobile photography will undoubtedly know VSCO. This app has evolved into a powerful camera that maximizes the potential of mobile phone lenses. Unlike the previous ones, it is multiplatform, which serves to improve the features that both Android phones and the iPhone come as standard. VSCO not only enables image capture, but provides a complete workspace for image creation, editing, and post dissemination. Among the functions most valued by its users, its collection of predefined filters stands out, which allow you to personalize your photos in a unique way. Plus, it offers detailed manual control of settings like focus, exposure, shutter speed, and white balance, giving you a level of control that native camera apps can’t offer.

In addition to capturing photos, VSCO asserts itself as a powerful image editing tool. This app was initially conceived as a social network for photographers, encouraging the sharing of works, the exploration of the work of others and the discovery of new forms of visual expression. This social component encourages creativity among its users and maintains a loyal community of subscribers, who continue to receive constant updates from the developers for a periodic payment.

