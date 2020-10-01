I don’t know if it was because of some gene my mother passed on to me, but until a few years ago I felt a certain reluctance to cook rice. She did not like this cereal too much, and at home she did not go beyond the legendary casserole rice with chorizo, carrot and peas. Already emancipated, I spent many years moving in the terrain that goes from white rice to risotto, without venturing into the dangerous territory of paellas or other dry rice.

Everything changed after learning a few elementary notions with Xesco Bueno. The current chef of the restaurant Ca L’Esteve in Castellbisbal he was my teacher at the Hofmann School, and also in a course in the cooking workshop Flavors. Besides being a fantastic guy, Xesco is one of those people with the gift of culinary teaching. And since a few tons of rice have been made in your establishment, let’s say you know what you’re talking about.

He is our guide in today’s video, in which he teaches us how to prepare the three basic ways of preparing rice: dry, creamy and soupy. It uses the same ingredients in all three, and only the amounts and the procedure vary. Knowing the technique, you will be able to cook the rice that you want with whatever you like. As John Galliano said, Creative freedom!