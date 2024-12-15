According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility as of December 31, 2023, Spain’s road network has 165,375 kilometers, of which 26,473 km are part of the State Highway Networkthat is, they are managed by the ministry.

Besides, There are 71,145 km that depend on the Autonomous Communities and, finally, 67,770 kilometers are managed by the provincial councils. Therefore, each type of road has a nomenclature, however, many drivers wonder about the CCAA with the most kilometers of roads.

What are these CCAA?

In this case, the region with the greatest number of kilometers of races is the same as the one with the most surface area, that is, Castilla y León, which has more than 33,000 km In its road network, important highways such as the A-6 or the A-1 pass through it.

In second position, The autonomous community of Andalusia appears with just over 23,500 km of roads. And thirdly, we find Aragón, which has more than 14,000 kilometers of road network. In addition, there are three other Autonomous Communities that total more than 10,000 km of roads in their territories, these are Catalonia, Galicia and Castilla-La Mancha.

What is the nomenclature of the different roads in Spain?

Several signs indicating various roads with different nomenclatures. Dani VG

First of all, we find the state highways and highways that are called Ax or AP-x, although there are also high-capacity roads owned by the autonomous communities. Then they appear the national highways whose nomenclature is Nx.

On the other hand, the Autonomous ownership roads are called differently depending on the region.For example, in Aragon, we find three nomenclatures, the first is A, followed by a three-digit number that refers to the basic class and its color is orange; The next is A, followed by a number between 1,000 and 2,000 and they are regional type with green posts.

And finally, the roads with nomenclature A, followed by a number greater than 2,000 and which have yellow signs, since they are designated as local. Besides, There are provincially owned roadswhich, for example, in the province of Teruel are called TE-x, followed by a number.





Which region has the fewest kilometers of highway?

The answer is Aragon, because it has 18 kilometers of highway per 1,000 square kilometers of surface area, a figure very similar to that of Extremadura, which is in second place. This circumstance refers to the fact that Aragon is one of the least densely populated regions of Spain, in addition to the fact that its capital, Zaragoza, concentrates more than half of its inhabitants.

Another cause of this unfortunate situation is due to its rugged relief.since Aragon has two large mountain ranges in its territory, the Pyrenees and the Iberian System. Regarding the deterioration of the roads, this is due to the lack of investment, due to the extensive road network that the region has.