Every day they take 92 million selfies in the world. And the usual thing is that few turn out well (or we don’t like how they look). In fact, a study carried out by an American mental health center, The Florida House Experience, concluded that 48% of women and 58% of men need between 2 and 5 attempts to find the perfect image; and approximately 3% do more than 26 before being satisfied. What must be taken into account so that it comes out the first time? Lighting, framing and posture are essential.

The light, better natural

The experts agree: you have to avoid direct sunlight or artificial lighting; the natural and soft one is the best to take a good selfie. And if it’s early in the morning or at sunset, much better. The reason is that with this type of light the face is naturally illuminated, shadows are reduced and unflattering effects such as bags under the eyes are avoided. For the same reason, in addition to avoiding spotlights and fluorescent lights, try not to use flash. A very simple trick is to put the brightness of the screen to the maximum in dark and poorly lit environments so that it gives some light to the face.

And if artificial light is the only option, it is essential to pay close attention to the direction from which it comes: the zenith (from above) creates many shadows and is not flattering, the front shows more details and the side produces a sensation of more volume.

The framing

The angle at which the camera is placed makes a selfie change completely: keep in mind that if the camera is placed above the head it makes the effect of big eyes; from below the “piggy nose” effect can appear…

Although selfies are usually taken holding the smartphone by hand or with a stick, the framings that are achieved this way are not always the best, and it is not aesthetically pleasing to see pieces of the arm in the image or the arm itself stick. For this reason, it is very useful to use a mini tripod or any object that is nearby (from a stone to a can or cardboard cup) to support the mobile, leaving your hands free and achieving more artistic framing. In this case, it is interesting to select the wide angle whenever the mobile allows it and use the timer and even place the mobile upside down to achieve a low-angle effect.

Take care of the posture

We must take care of the posture, both that of the body and the gesture of the face. Ideally, appear relaxed and not stiffen or elevate your neck (or lower it, to avoid the double chin effect): staying straight, spreading your legs and arms slightly apart, turning to your side, and only turning your face towards the camera are a few tricks. It is also flattering to narrow your eyes a little so that you do not give the impression of a scared face or avoid a forced smile, look ‘into infinity’…

