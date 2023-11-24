Friday, November 24, 2023, 11:48



| Updated 12:40 p.m.

The three arrested for allegedly being part of a plot to corrupt minors for sexual purposes were brought to justice in the Yecla court this Friday. The three residents of the municipality are being investigated for playing the role of intermediaries in the network.

They recruited minors by offering them high-value gifts such as high-end mobile phones and money in exchange for participating in sexual acts with adults or recording them on video, with which they produced pedophile material that they then distributed on the Internet among other pedophiles.

The main person investigated within the framework of this operation was the first to be brought to justice. The other two arrested were arrested later, during the morning of this Friday among a crowd of neighbors and the media. Police sources assure that the investigation remains open and more arrests and more victims are not ruled out.