There is no doubt that the English Premier League is the best league in the world, since due to its high degree of competitiveness and the frenetic pace that each match proposes, fans enjoy and are grateful when it is their turn to watch the show.
An important part of this are the Argentine soccer players: as of today, there are 13 players of the nationality of the current world champion in the Premier League, such as Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho (both at Manchester United), Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Alejo Veliz (Tottenham).
In the rest of teams outside the Big Six we found the Dibu Martínez, Emiliano Buendía (Astonville), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton) and Gonzalo Montiel (brand new reinforcement of Nottingham Forest).
However, the list can be extended, since three Argentine soccer players are wanted by institutions of the Premier. We review.
Luke Shaw’s injury at Manchester United forced the club to look urgently at a left-back: there appeared the name of Nicolás Tagliaficotoday at Olympique de Lyon, who is wanted by coach Erik Ten Hag, who already directed him at Ajax in the Netherlands.
His departure will not be easy as he is essential for Laurent Blanc at OL. “Losing him would be a very big blow”declared the coach recently.
Sevilla FC and Fulham are negotiating the transfer of Lucas Ocampos. The English want to sign the player and are pushing for the signing as they look for a replacement for Mitrovic. He is very close to closing.
After managing to incorporate Gonzalo Montiel, world champion and fundamental thanks to the fact that he scored the defining penalty that just gave Argentina the championship against France, Nottingham Forest wants to continue incorporating silver and that is why they put the magnifying glass on the mixed midfielder Nicolás Domínguez, emerged in Vélez and is present in Bologna in Italy.
#Argentines #join #English #Premier #League
Leave a Reply