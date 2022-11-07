Although coach Lionel Scaloni has not yet provided the final list of 26 players for the Argentine team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, one of the certainties is that he will have three goalkeepers, who are already confirmed.
Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani and Geronimo Rulli They will be the three men who will have the possibility of defending the three posts of the “Albiceleste” team, with “Dibu” at the head since there is no inconvenience, they will be the starting goalkeeper, which left three other candidates for the position out of race. We review them.
The Boca Juniors goalkeeper had a spectacular 2022 under the three posts of the Boca goal and his specialty to save penalties deepened, which could contribute to his call to the World Cup, beyond the fact that “Dibu” is also a specialist.
Musso started as the fourth goalkeeper in consideration and had returned to goal for his team Atalanta (Italy) in the 2-0 victory against Empoli, where he played with a protective mask after the fracture of his right jaw. Finally, Scaloni let him out.
The goalkeeper with a past in Lanús and present in Celta de España already knew that he was running far behind in consideration, and was also aware that his only chance of being able to appear was in the face of one or more injuries to the goalkeepers who were on the payroll .
#Argentine #goalkeepers #stayed #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply